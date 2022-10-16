The most anticipated match in France ends 1-0 for the Parisians. Mbappé assist for the Brazilian to remove the clouds of the last few days. Fabian Ruiz owner

After three draws in a row, between the championship and the Champions League, PSG returns to smile. And he does it in the most anticipated match of the season. The one against Marseille, in the “classique” of Ligue 1. Three points that are good for the standings and above all for the morale of a team shaken by continuous scandals and controversies. There was also curiosity towards Mbappé that he would like to leave as early as January, outraged by the fact that the club had him targeted by fake profiles three years ago. The Frenchman did not find the goal but secured an assist for Neymar’s winning goal.

TACTICS – If the PSG goes on the net only after the first half has elapsed, it takes the field with the right attitude. And despite the tactical change. After starting the season with the three-man defense, Galtier’s team presents itself with a 4-3-3 imposed by the absence of Ramos due to suspension and Kimpembe’s injury. Next to Marquinhos there is therefore Pereira, with Hakimi and Bernat on the flanks. But the interesting graft is in the median with Ruiz starting from the right midfielder. This time the ex of Napoli goes straight to full capacity, guaranteeing physical solidity to Verratti and Vitinha, behind the usual trident, from which Messi and Neymar disengage in turn. Thus Marseille, which Tudor confirms with the usual 3-4-2-1 and the former Nerazzurri Sanchez at the tip, immediately found themselves in difficulty and suffered. See also Spring Derby, the match between Sampdoria and Genoa

GOAL – In the first 5 ‘there are already three conclusions of the hosts. Lopez closes twice on Messi and also on Hakimi. At 20 ‘Mbappé appears, trying to find the left corner, but here again Lopez overcomes and saves for a corner. As in the 28th minute when he corner the typical right-footed shot of the Frenchman, to conclude an action built with the accelerating touches of Messi and Neymar. On the other hand, Donnarumma doesn’t have to do much, apart from a long shot from Harit. And if it is not with Lopez, Marseille are saved with the crossbar, at 34 ‘, made to tremble by the deadly left of Messi, on a free kick earned to the limit. So we have to wait for the 47th minute and yet another action triggered by Verratti who sacrifices himself by recovering from Harit who crushes his knee: Vitinha immediately collects and opens up Mbappé on the left who leans inside for the right before Neymar who this time slips into net. See also Scudetto and budgets: Milan costs a third less than Inter

RED – At the start of the recovery it is Donnarumma who plays Lopez. First by removing the ball from the intersection on a nice narrow diagonal of the very mobile Mbemba (5 ‘), then going out on Clauss, escaped from Bernat, always on the right (7’). Verratti also goes to the conclusion at 16 ‘, but the turning point comes when the Marseillaise Gigot gets sent off for a useless foul on the frontline against Neymar. Even with one more man, the PSG does not create other opportunities. The doubling fades between Messi’s feet after a three-way counterattack. Last action for the Argentine before the substitution (with Sarabia in the 34th minute). And at 43 ‘, Neymar also gives way to Soler. But the three points still go to PSG which extends six points over Marseille, which remains down from the podium behind Lorient (second at -3) and Lens (third at -4). See also Nice beat PSG with their own medicine

October 16 – 11:06 pm

