Neymar’s season with PSG is over. After an injury, the man trained in Santos in Brazil had to undergo surgery and his absence will be at least 4 months, which is why he will not see minutes again this season, but will have to wait until the team from the capital of France start pre-season work in the summer. Although this absence is due to a medical issue, it is undeniable that once again the most valuable player in the history of the transfer markets has been left in duty again.
In Paris there is tiredness and fed up with him being a Barcelona player, and the club considers that what was invested in his signing, as well as his salary and his most recent renewal have been money wasted and it is not a minor figure. If we value all of the above, surely the Frenchmen have spent more than 500 million euros on the footballer whom they want to release in the summer, but it will not be easy because Neymar refuses to leave.
International press reports that Neymar doesn’t care if PSG wants to end relations with him. The Brazilian will continue in the team not only for the following year, as the player intends to even finish his career in Paris if necessary. The ’10’ signed a contract renewal until 2027 and it is a fact that he wishes to comply with it until said date, for which he does not worry one bit about PSG’s intentions.
