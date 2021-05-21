Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian Neymar da Silva, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, admitted that if he is one of the best soccer players in the world now, he is not number one, but there are those who are better than him now.

Neymar, who annually organizes a five-a-side tournament bearing his name, in cooperation with the “Red Bull” company and with the participation of players from more than 75 countries, set out specifications for the full football player, in an interview with Yahoo Sports that quoted excerpts from him, and if his personal opinion goes in The tendency is that there is no complete player in the true sense of the word, but rather there are players who have certain advantages that bring them closer or another to “all of the descriptions.”

Neymar said: Apart from the complete player’s story, let’s talk about Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness, Ibrahimovic’s flexibility, Sergio Ramos’s head, Mbappe’s speed, Messi’s left foot, his right foot, Lewandowski’s good positioning, N’Golo Kante’s fantastic ability to extract the ball, and Verratti’s creativity in midfield .

He added: This is the ideal model that embodies the image of the complete player, and it cannot be found in one player, and it is sufficient to talk about other real players that they have faced in European stadiums this season, or they have shared one dressing room in St.

When Neymar was asked specifically about his colleague Kylian Mbappe, he said: He is an excellent playmate and friend, and together we can do many good things, and he loves to joke and laugh.

Apart from questions about the complete player, Neymar said that he set himself major goals in the upcoming tournaments, and his future plans are aimed at winning all the competitions he will run. He added, “I don’t know if I’m going to participate in the Tokyo Olympics or not, but I hope with all my heart that that happens, and generally we are waiting to see what happens.”