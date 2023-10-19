The season for Neymar is already over. The Brazilian champion of Al-Hilal left yesterday in tears from the match in Montevideo between Brazil and Uruguay, which the green and gold lost 2-0. The former PSG player suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

On his official website O Ney announced that he will undergo surgery, on a date to be determined, to correct his injuries: «The Brazilian national team and the medical departments of Al-Hilal are constantly in contact, aligned with regards to the recovery of the player” he writes.

«It’s a very sad moment, the worst. I know I am strong, but this time I will need my friends (family and friends) even more –. You wrote on your Instagram account Neymar –. It’s not easy to deal with injuries and surgeries, he imagines going through it all again after 4 months of recovery. I have faith, too much. But I put my strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection.”

The Brazilian champion’s first season in Saudi Arabia started off great with one goal and three assists in five games.