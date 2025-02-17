From his return to Brazilian football, Neymar scored his first goal that served the Santos to win 3-1 against Santa Agua and place himself in first position in group B of the Paulista championship with 12 points, breaking a bad streak of two draws and A defeat.

The former Barça player, who was shot down in the area, opened the penalty score in the 14th minute. Later, Santos expanded his advantage with a goal from Thacian in the 26 Time through Netinho, generating uncertainty on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Santos went through moments of difficulty in the game. But Neymar was decisive again, after receiving a pass in the area and not being able to finish off, from the ground he attended Guilherme Augusto, who sealed the final 3-1 in the 70th minute for the Peixeensuring victory.

After 502 days, Neymar marks for the first time

Of the four games played with Santos, Neymar has managed to score after 16 months, with his last goal in October 2023 with the Saudi Al-Hilal club.

Neymar has been recovering its level of play after overcoming a serious knee injury and various muscle discomfort. Since his return to Santos on January 31, this is the fourth match for the Brazilian player and has shown a certain evolution, actively participating in attack, although he evidenced some tiredness in the second half, which he could not complete.

After his debut against the Sao Paulo Botafogo (1-1), the draw against the Novorizontino (0-0), and the defeat in the classic against Corinthians (2-1), achieves his first victory in the Paulista championship. Now the Brazilian team needs to obtain a good result in its last two games of the group stage to qualify for the quarterfinals.