One of the worst news that football fans could receive has just arrived: Neymar Jr will miss the remainder of the season. It had been confirmed that he could not be in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, but this setback was not expected by anyone in Paris. As confirmed by the club, the Brazilian will undergo surgery in Doha in the coming days due to his right ankle injury and will be out for between three and four months.
“The player has had several episodes of instability over the past few years. After his last sprain, on February 20, the club’s medical team recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a greater risk of relapse. All the experts consulted have confirmed the need”. The operation will take place in the coming days at the Aspetar hospital in Doha.
The player appeared on crutches in the Parc des Princes last Saturday, and after finishing the match against Nantes, he went down to the pitch to be next to Mbappe, who was honored for surpassing Cavani as the club’s top scorer with 201 goals.
Neymar’s injury history since he arrived in Paris is countless. What is clear is that his signing has not been profitable in terms of performance-price, since he has missed almost all the round of 16 matches of the Champions League since 2017. Here’s Ney’s full injury history since he signed with PSG.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Neymar #goodbye #season #months
Leave a Reply