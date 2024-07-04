During his career, Neymar He has had the opportunity to play alongside some amazing players. Whether at FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian has played alongside some immense talents. In addition to Lionel Messi, the Al-Hilal striker revealed which player has impressed him the most over the years.
Once his career as a footballer is over, Neymar will be able to boast of having played with some very talented players. At FC Barcelona (2013-2017) and then at Paris Saint Germain (2017-2023), the Brazilian striker worked alongside many of the best players in the world at the time.
If he never hid his admiration for Lionel Messi, with whom he played at Barça and later also at PSG, Neymar revealed the identity of the player who impressed him the most, leaving aside the Argentine.
In front of the microphone from ESPN the former Santos spoke: ““The best player I played with apart from Messi? I’ve played with a lot of good people but I think Iniesta is the guy who surprised me the most.”
The two former teammates were in the FC Barcelona team that won the UEFA Champions League in the 2014-2015 season alongside other great players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets, among others.
Neymar and Iniesta also won LaLiga together, in 2015 and 2016, three consecutive Copa del Rey titles (2015, 2016 and 2017), a Club World Cup (2015) and a Spanish Super Cup (2013).
