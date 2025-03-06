Brazil summoned the Santos Neymar striker for the classification matches for this month’s World Cup against Colombia and Argentina after more than a year, the Football Federation announced Thursday.

The 33 -year -old suffered a knee injury in the classification match for the World Cup in Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to recover his best level and ensure a position in the national team.

Happy to be back “

NeymarFootballer





After a disappointing passage through the Al-Hilal of the Saudi Professional League, Neymar returned in January to Santos, the club of his childhood, and has scored three goals and given three assists in seven games, which has caught the attention of the Brazilian coach, Junior Dorival.

“Happy to be back,” the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain published on his social networks, accompanied by a photo in which he is seen on his back watching on television the press conference of the Brazilian coach. The Brazilian does not play with the national team since October 2023.

Neymar has been 128 times international and has scored 79 goals with his country, exceeding Pelé’s 77. He was part of the Brazilian team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and also helped the Brazilians be runner -up of the Copa América 2021, behind Argentina.

Neymar, in a match with Santos last February. Alexandre Schneider / Getty

Brazil, fifth in the Conmebol table with 18 points in 12 games, receives Colombia on March 21 and visits Argentina five days later. The first six are classified directly for the World Cup.