This February 5, the soccer player Neymar celebrated his 31st birthday with his friends and close people. The Brazilian received dozens of congratulations on his social networks from his fans. However, There was a message that caught the attention of Internet users, as it confirms that he returned with his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

In recent days, Neymar and Bruna had been seen spending Christmas together in Brazil and walking through the streets of Paris, but none of the celebrities had spoken about their relationship.

Now everything is confirmed, with the birthday message that Biancardi wrote to the Paris Saint Germain player.

“Congratulations, cute! I’ve already told you everything today, but I’ll put this photo for the record. May your new year be wonderful and full of blessings. That you do not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health. May God continue to shield our relationship. I love you! Always count on me”wrote and shared some photos of the footballer’s celebration.

In the first image you can see Neymar and Bruna posing together. However, the second photo has caught the attention of Internet users, as the couple appears giving themselves a passionate and crazy tongue kiss.

Several of his friends and followers have left their congratulatory messages for the couple. “There they are beautiful! Congratulations”, “Lovely!!! happiness always couple”, “Surreal. You are perfect for him and he for you!”, “The most beautiful couple in Brazil. God bless you a lot and guide you always friend”, “Love always wins”, reads the comments.

Why had they ended?



Bruna Biancardi was the one who confirmed the news that she was no longer dating the footballer, Well, in the month of August on his social networks he clarified several rumors, since it was said that his breakup was due to Neymar’s infidelity.

“I have always been very involved in mine, you know, but since they are getting into gossip all the time, I prefer to make it clear here that I have not been in a relationship for a while now,” he commented.

In addition, he added: “Do not believe everything that appears out there. I am very fond of him and all his family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you”.

However, some media such as the digital ‘Extra Online’ confirmed that the ‘influencer’ discovered that the player was dating another person. “A few days later, she found out that he had been with a girl at that party and decided to break up right then and there.. Bruna picked up her things and left as soon as it dawned,” the outlet commented.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

Writing Trends

