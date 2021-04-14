“This issue is more than settled!” Words from Neymar himself, when the reporter from TNT Sports Brazil, Isabela Pagliari, asked him about his renewal with PSG, after the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. “It is evident that here in Paris I already feel at home and right now I feel happier than ever at PSG, nothing to do with how I felt before ”, finished the Brazilian forward, removing any doubts about his near future.

“The renovation is closed. Only the official announcement is missing. Something that has not been done yet due to commercial issues and contractual details, there is nothing more to negotiate, “said a person close to Neymar to AS newspaper. “Everyone who knows him has known that for several weeks. Everything else is pure smoke … I don’t know where it comes from, really “, explains the source from Paris to this newspaper.

Data that matches the information they have recently published João Henrique Marques (UOL), Marcelo bechler, Fabrizio Romano and France Football. That there is already a full agreement between Neymar and PSG and that An official announcement of the renewal of the Brazilian by the Parisian club, until the summer of 2026, is only a matter of time. According L’Equipe, will continue to earn € 28.5M per year and the announcement will be made before the first leg against Manchester City.



“Neymar wanted to have signed the renewal in the week of his birthday, in February, and announced after the tie against Barcelona. But the process ended up being delayed due to the injury (which he suffered in the French Cup against Caen) ”, explained Brazilian reporter Marcelo Bechler, from TNT Sports, holder of the broadcasting rights of the Champions League in Brazil.

“His contract will have a gigantic bonus in case he wins the Champions League in the next few years. It is their great goal “, said Fabrizio Romano, specialist in the transfer market of Sky Sport Y The Guardian.

“Neymar wants to stay and has the club’s confidence that he will be the superstar of the club’s sports project in the coming years. He believes that PSG is growing, he has witnessed the change of mentality in recent years. There is an ambitious project that coincides with his obsession to win everything, always“, The source close to the player told AS, who also added a mysterious comment:”Of course Neymar does not want Mbappé to leaveHe is trying to convince him to stay, but he knows that if he leaves, one or even more than one elite player will come, at the height or even better than a young Frenchman to replace him ”. We will see…