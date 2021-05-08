After several months of speculation, including a possible return to Barcelona, ​​Neymar renewed today with PSG. The Parisian team has announced the extension of the contract of its great star, who signs for three seasons with the option of another supplementary one, that is, until 2025. The Parisian team had been negotiating with the Brazilian star for several months and, although his renewal was to be announced weeks ago, the player had waited for the end of the Champions League to give the final yes.

Neymar, who was receiving 36 million per season, has reduced his salary to 30, although his contract extension includes additional bonuses in case of winning the Champions League. With the renewal of Neymar, PSG has achieved its second major renewal this season. The first was that of Di María in March and the third could be that of Mbappé, although the negotiations with the French international are still on stand-by. The condition that Neymar asked for to accept PSG’s offer was that they ensure him an ambitious project to fight for the Champions League, something that both Leonardo and AlKhelaïfi have promised him.

Neymar Jr will put an end to the enigmas that were surrounding his renewal with PSG in recent weeks. Yesterday, the diary L’Equipe He announced that the Brazilian will today sign his contract extension with the Parisian team until 2025, putting an end to the rumors that placed him in Barcelona next summer.

On the other hand, the renewal of Neymar does not bring a salary increase, but rather the opposite. If the PSG star was receiving € 36 million per season, from now on he will receive € 30 million, although the contract includes a clause that would add a series of bonuses in case of winning the Champions League.

PSG has managed to get rid of a great weight with Neymar, since, although the renewal was closed for months, the player has waited until May to sign his new contract. The one who has not yet renewed is Mbappé, whose negotiations are still on stand-by and it seems that his future could be far from Paris.