The images of Luis Suárez crying inconsolably have moved everyone. The achievement of the league title gave free rein to the feelings and allowed the Uruguayan to suddenly release all the pressure he had been enduring since his abrupt departure from Barcelona.

Among those who have wanted to recognize the work of the forward and congratulate him on such a special moment, one of them stands out as symbolic. His former teammate Neymar, with whom he formed one of the best tridents in history at Barcelona, ​​dedicated an emotional message to him on Instagram after the Zorrilla meeting.

“Good Luis Suárez. I’m happy for you brother. You deserve it. You are a crack“wrote the Brazilian on the social network, a message that comes to recognize the work of the striker in one of the most complicated years of his career because of the responsibility he has shown of having to show, after a great race, that he was still a A useful player despite feeling, as he has said, “belittled” by Barça.