On Instagram, the Brazilian champion posted a photo of the already deflated joint with the inscription “Andiamoooo!!!”. He hopes to get back on the pitch soon, at the latest for the round of 16

Good news for Neymar. The right ankle of the Brazilian champion is better and he himself certified it with a story on Instagram in which he showed that the conspicuous swelling caused by Milinkovic’s entry against Serbia on Thursday has disappeared. The green and gold number 10 accompanied the story with the writing “Boraaaaa!!!” or “Let’s go!!”.

This is a clear signal: he still wants to be a protagonist in Qatar 2022 and maybe he will try to be there for the last group match, Friday’s against Cameroon. Even if only for the bench and to be used only if the qualification for the round of 16 was in the balance. Certainly, after 48 hours in which pessimism regarding the continuation of his World Cup was the most widespread sentiment, from now on there will be more confidence. O’Ney’s message was perhaps not accidental because on Monday there is the important match against Switzerland and, even if he won’t be able to be there, he wanted to make it clear that he won’t be out for long. See also Messi and Saint-Germain in the Lorient Challenge

CONFIDENCE — Neymar has an injury to the lateral ligaments of his right ankle: this is the diagnosis made official yesterday by the Selecao medical staff. After not even 48 hours, however, the ankle no longer has the conspicuous swelling that was noticed in Thursday’s photos. It didn’t happen a miracle, but the progress was evident and made thanks to the “legging” shown on Instagram. O’Ney has evidently been reassured that everything is going in the right direction and that her recovery is possible for the round of 16. Or maybe even earlier.

Something had already been understood yesterday when on Instagram the PSG champion, in a long post, had let slip an eloquent sentence: “I’m sure I’ll have the chance to come back to do my best, help my country and my teammates” . Today he confirmed this feeling with the progress after two days of treatment. Brazil has the task of qualifying for the round of 16 without his star. At that point O’Ney wants to do the rest to realize the dream of a country waiting for the 2002 World Cup. See also Malagò, the man who whispered to torchbearers and dreams of continuing to CONI

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 20:38)

