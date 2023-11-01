Neymar he doesn’t stop suffering. The constant scandals, the ligament injury he suffers, the operation and other bad news about him this week and now there is one that has left him very worried.

The Brazil striker, who was injured in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay in Montevideo He knew how long he would be out of the court, devastating news for him.

From bad to worse

Neymar hopes to undergo surgery this Thursday in Brazil and begin his recovery from scratch after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg.

The last few days for the player have not been the best. He found himself in the middle of a scandal in his house for two days, a spree that is still talked about in his country.

The images of the party and everything were leaked Brazil It came upon him, perhaps it was his worst moment with a fan that always supported him in the midst of his extravagances.

In his mansion Mangarabita, near Rio de Janeiro, He has had days of partying. So much so that his fiancee and mother of his daughter, Mavi, on social networks he exploded: “Don’t expect the person to change if they don’t see a problem in what they do.”

Your team, the Al-Hilal He recommended that he have surgery in Paris, but he said that he would do it in Brazil, and at 31 years old he will undergo surgery.

The doctor in charge of the surgery will be Rodrigo Lasmarthe doctor of the Brazilian team, who already has everything prepared for the intervention that will be done in Belo Horizonte.

Lasmar warned that Neymar would be sidelined for approximately 10 months, which did not leave the player very happy.

