Brazil beat Serbia yesterday in a match in which the score went to the Brazilian side after a great second half from the canarinha. Richarlison was the undisputed hero of a meeting in which those from Tite have confirmed that they have arrived in Qatar to become serious candidates to win the world cup.
The match that Neymar completed was somewhat striking, since it was far from what was expected based on the fact that he is one of the best footballers on the planet. It is very possible that his austere game was due to the multitude of fouls he received, making it the second game in his entire football career in which he was subjected to more fouls by the Serbs. Of the 12 fouls committed by the Balkans, 9 were against the PSG star. Only one match in 2015 vs Peru surpasses the statistics from yesterday’s clash.
All of Brazil held its breath, after Richarlison’s second goal, when Neymar had to go to the bench as a result of a blow to the ankle that, as we can see in this image, was quite swollen at the end of the ninety minutes
Good old Neymar has been in charge of reassuring through Instagram with a hopeful post in which he analyzes yesterday’s game as a very important test: “A difficult game, but it was important to win. Congratulations team, first step taken…6 more to go”.
In this way, he allays any kind of doubt that might exist about his physical condition, and grants an injection of hope and faith for an entire country that, to this day, has many ballots to deliver the World Cup to the sky of Doha.
