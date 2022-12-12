One of the circumstances that have most surprised the vast majority of the press after Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup has been the excellent reaction to the defeat of a footballer like Neymar.
This type of Brazilian player, partygoer, unimaginable dribbling, is associated with a lazy attitude, a bad loser, and an even worse winner. Nothing is further from reality, at least in this case.
Neymar demonstrated once the match against Croatia was over that knowing how to win is as important as knowing how to lose, and his attitude towards everything that surrounded him was ten.
The carioca published through his social networks the WhatsApp dialogues with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Rodrygo, the latter two missed their shot in the penalty shootout.
Neymar added: “I decided to expose (without their permissions) so they can see how much we wanted and how united we were. These were some of the many messages that I exchanged with the group. There is a feeling of great sadness, but we have to be stronger to continue go ahead and I am sure that, with the support of all the people, we will come back stronger. I am Brazilian with a lot of pride, with a lot of love!”
Neymar: “How are you? I’m here to tell you that I’m your fan. A penalty isn’t going to change what I think of you. I’m with you forever and you know it. I love you.”
Marquinhos: “And, there brother. Improving little by little. It’s just the time (and look there) to get all this out. And you? How are you? Thanks for the message and for thinking of me, brother. You are a beast “I really wanted everything to go well. It sucks to think that that penalty was an obstacle in our dream. But let’s go, we have to be strong, give time to time and see what football has in store for us”.
Neymar: “That’s the thought, give time to time. I know more than anyone that everything happens, the good and bad times. Stay firm, take advantage of the family and never forget that in addition to your partner I am your friend and I will I want well. I love you and we’re still together.”
Marquinhos: “It’s true, brother. Only we know what we went through to get here, and what we went through those days there. That’s why it hurts a lot, the weight is great, but God knows what he does, if he gave me this it’s because I can bear and go on.”
Neymar: “We’re going to have to keep going brother, sadly it’s like that. I really wanted to give you that cup. You, me and Dani (Alves) deserved it too much. But God has our purpose and knows all things”.
Thiago Silva: “Brother, it’s more fucked up than I imagined the truth. I can’t stand it. I can’t believe we lost. I can’t believe it. Every time I remember it makes me want to cry. But I’ll be fine”.
Neymar: “Every time I watch TV I get angry, how sad.”
Neymar: “I’m here to tell you that you’re a crack… It’s an honor to be able to be part of your career, to hear you say that I’m one of your idols and to see you become one of the cracks in the history of Brazil. The penalties are missed Those who kick, I’ve already made many mistakes in my career and I learned from all of them. But I never gave up, I always sought to improve and perfect myself in everything. I like you gracefully, not because of the player, but because of good people and a good heart you have. Stay firm, those criticisms will make you strong and you will remember everything I tell you. ‘You are going to bring a drink to Brazil’. I wish you the best in the world. Disconnect these days, rest and come back with everything. I’m here for whatever you need, without demagogy. We are together”.
Rodrygo: “Thank you my idol, for everything, from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for anything and for postponing your dream too. I hope you continue with people, to conquer together. Of course, if it’s the best for you. We’re always together and thanks for affection”.
Neymar: “Excuse me as hell. Are you crazy? Only those who kick make mistakes and you’re a crack… But then I’ll teach you how to kick!”
Rodrygo: “I’m going to need it…”.
