An idyllic picture on the pitch at sunset in which Neymar, 31, and his partner, the model Bruna Biancardi, 29, appear, has served the Brazilian footballer to sing his mea culpa and offer a public apology to Biancardi, with whom he is expecting a child, after the controversy caused by the revelation of infidelity.

“Bru, I’m doing this for you two and for your family,” the Paris Saint-Germain player begins by expressing in the post he has published on your instagram account, in which he has 210 million followers. “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered from all this and how much you want to be by my side. And me by your side. I made a mistake. I was wrong about you. I dare say I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I resolve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my privacy, with my family and friends…”. Neymar thus regrets that a private matter has transcended into public life, and affirms that this is what has also led him to apologize publicly: “All this came to one of the most special people in my life, the mother of my son. She reached out to her family, who is now my family. She reached her intimacy in such a special moment that is motherhood. Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel compelled to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public.” The footballer ends by saying that he cannot imagine a life without Biancardi, admitting that he does not know if they will work as a couple, but that he is certain that he wants to try: “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our mutual love will strengthen us. Always us, I love you.”

The controversy began on June 18, when the heartfelt columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the brazilian newspaper metropolespublished that a influencers named Fernanda Campo had had sexual relations with number 10 of the Brazilian soccer team on the eve of Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated in Brazil on June 12. The journalist herself claimed to have had access to the private conversations between Campo and Neymar that, later, the outlet ended up publishing. “The player began flirting with Fernanda during the World Cup and, according to her account, he had told her that his relationship with Bruna was faltering. And sure enough, the couple was separated at the time. However, they resumed the relationship in January of this year, later announcing the pregnancy, ”Oliveira wrote in his column. As he explained, Campo was unaware that Neymar had a partner and he found out the day after, when the footballer published a photograph with Bruna Biancardi to celebrate Valentine’s Day. According to the columnist, this “betrayal” was what led Campo to tell about her adventure with the soccer player.

The soccer player and the Brazilian model began dating in 2021, although their relationship was not confirmed until January 2022, when they announced their engagement on social networks. The couple broke up, for the first time, in August of that same year. This was confirmed by Biancardi herself in your instagram profile (she has 5.6 million followers), after removing her engagement ring in her public appearances, making the press suspicious: “I’ve always been myself and you know it, so because they keep asking me , I would like to make it clear that I am no longer in a relationship, for some time, and that there was no infidelity. You should not believe everything you see. I care deeply for him and his family,” she wrote at the time.

After more than six months of breaking up, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announced their reconciliation in February 2023. It was during the footballer’s 31st birthday, celebrated in style in Paris: “Congratulations, handsome. I’m going to put these photos here just for the record. May this year be incredible for you and you do not lack reasons to celebrate, with friends by your side, many achievements and health… May God continue to shield our relationship, I love you!” she wrote. A message to which the footballer responded with “I love you”.

On April 19, 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The footballer already has a son, Davi Lucca, 11, the result of his relationship with Carolina Dantas. “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier,” the couple wrote on their official profiles.