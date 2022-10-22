PSG player participated in a live with the president and says he is rooting for re-election and title in the Cup: “Everybody happy”

Neymar, from the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint-Germain, said he will honor the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an eventual 1st goal in the 2022 World Cup. He said he hopes for the reelection of the Chief Executive and that he will do the “22” in the commemoration, in reference to the Liberal Party number, used by Bolsonaro at the polls.

“I am very happy to participate in this live, to face it, to not be afraid to fight, as our president does. I am available, supporting our president, because we know what is best for our Brazil. The Cup is close. It would all be wonderful: Bolsonaro re-elected, Brazil champion and everyone happy.” declared during the “super live” of Bolsonaro.

The attacker mentioned the rape accusation suffered in 2019. He did not directly cite the case, but said it was “the most difficult moment” of his life and that Bolsonaro was the 1st to publicly defend him.

“I I wanted to thank the president, he was the 1st to take a public stand, saying he would be by my side. When I saw what was happening, I felt in my heart that I should also return this affection. Without even knowing me, we hadn’t even spoken, met in person. He put his chest in front, his face, being judged and all. He believed me. I’m doing the same. I believe in the president, he is the right guy to lead our Brazil”he said.

The decision to support Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections was made by the “values ​​that the president carries”according to the athlete. “They are very similar to me, to my family, to everything we cherish: our family, our people, our children. It made me take a stand. I saw that I needed that strength, I know it would help a lot of people, and I call on everyone who didn’t take a stand.”he added.

“I have a broad back. Since I was little, I’ve always carried a lot of pressure, a lot. My name has always carried many controversies. And it’s no longer one that’s going to make me stronger or weaker. In fact, it will make me stronger: more patriotic. I am very proud to be doing this”continued.

THE “super live” de Bolsonaro is being broadcast from the RCX Group office, at Av. Marques de São Vicente, in Barra Funda, west of São Paulo (SP).

The RCX Group is a group of investors that seeks to leverage startups. The company was founded by entrepreneurs Paulo Bau and Caio Lima, investors in the financial market. The 2 welcomed the president and his allies.

watch the “super live” from Bolsonaro: