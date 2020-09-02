PSG confirmed a few minutes ago on Twitter three positives for coronavirus in its squad, of which two would be Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes and the third would be Neymar, as confirmed by L’Equipe.. The Parisian team has already applied the planned health protocol and the players will be quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus.

After having reached the final of the Champions League, lost 2-1 against Bayern, andl PSG asked the LFP to postpone the dispute of the match of matchday 2 that would have faced the Parisians against Lens on Saturday, August 29 at 9:00 p.m., postponing to Thursday, October 10.

The reason for the postponement, as confirmed by PSG, was to give the squad a break after having played 3 games in 10 days for the final phase of the Champions League. However, Players like Neymar, Paredes or Di María took advantage of the situation to extend their holidays in Ibiza, causing the positive of the Argentine players.