Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 19:15

The player Neymar Jr. participated in the revelation tea of ​​Bolsonaro deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) this Sunday, 10. It was up to Neymar to announce the sex of the baby. “So, brother, congratulations, you’re going to be a girl’s daddy,” said the player, showing the screen of a notebook with the words “it’s a girl” and the image of a pink bow.

The player appears in the Brazilian uniform and, apparently, was in the concentration where the Brazilian team is preparing to face Peru on Tuesday, 12th, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In the clash against Bolivia last Wednesday On Friday, 6th, also in the qualifiers, Neymar became the team’s top scorer in official games, with 79 goals.

Neymar said in the recording that Nikolas’ wife, model Lívia Bergamim Orletti, was responsible for organizing the surprise. “Nikolas, my partner, you recently know that I became the father of a girl, and I know that you love me, that you like me a lot, and Lívia knows that. And she prepared it for me to speak, without knowing the gender, and asked me to reveal it,” she said.

The most voted federal deputy in the country, with 1.47 million votes, Neymar’s friend is from the extreme right wing of the PL and is seen as a pupil of its political leader, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Both adopt the same style of collecting controversies.

Recently, she ended up before the Chamber’s Ethics Council for wearing a wig and introducing herself as Nikole during a speech on International Women’s Day. In his speech, he mocked feminism and said that women’s place is being “stolen” by “men who feel like women”. The board filed the case against him for transphobia.

Nikolas was also denounced by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MP-MG) for the crime of racism for having published on his social networks a video exposing a transsexual teenager for using a female school bathroom. In addition to this accusation, the deputy has already accumulated other complaints, one in the 5th Criminal Court of the District of Belo Horizonte, for racial insult against deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG). Both cases are ongoing. He says he is unaware of the accusations.

Recently, he also provoked the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, by stating that she had no training in medicine. The minister reacted and said she was “disrespected” in her personal trajectory. Nísia is a Brazilian social scientist, sociologist, researcher and university professor. She was president of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. The deputy also questioned the Ministry’s publication that talked about “people who menstruate”.

During the pandemic, Nikolas followed the same line as Bolsonaro and tried to revoke the law that required the use of masks in public spaces in Belo Horizonte. During the October elections last year, he called for fasts and vigils in an attempt to convince undecided believers or voters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to vote for Bolsonaro.

Player campaigned for Bolsonaro’s re-election

In Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign for the presidency in 2022, the attacker published a video in which he performs a choreography in tune with a song asking for a vote for Bolsonaro. “Speak, President Bolsonaro, Tarcísio (de Freitas (Republicans), candidate for governor of São Paulo) and Michelle (Bolsonaro, first lady). Passing by to thank you for your illustrious visit. I really wanted to be together, but, unfortunately, I’m far away. But next time, I’ll be together. I hope you enjoy this visit to the Institute, which is the greatest goal I have ever scored in my life. I’m very happy that you’re there”, said Neymar.

In 2019, Neymar’s father was in Brasília for a meeting with then-president Jair Bolsonaro. Businessman Neymar da Silva Santos was also received by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to “provide clarifications” about the case against the player that was being evaluated by the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf).

The body, linked to the Federal Revenue Service, had fined the player R$ 188 million, in values ​​at the time, in a process that investigated tax evasion. The value was reduced to R$8 million. The case remains open.