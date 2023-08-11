Friday, August 11, 2023
Neymar, one step closer to Barcelona: the latest on his possible return

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
Neymar, one step closer to Barcelona: the latest on his possible return

Neymar and DT Luis Enrique.

Photo:

PSG / Archivp Weather

Neymar and DT Luis Enrique.

The Brazilian will not be taken into account in the plans of DT Luis Enrique at PSG.

The case neymar It is another of the novels of the transfer market in European football. The Brazilian star is not in the plans of DT Luis Enrique at PSG and that is why his possible departure is accelerated. Barcelona, ​​watch out.

Neymar has formally communicated to the management of Paris Saint-Germain his desire to leave the team this summer, as reported by L’Equipe on Monday. The 31-year-old Brazilian attacker, who still has a four-year contract with PSG, was “deeply traumatized” by the concentration of fans outside his home at the beginning of May to show their discontent and ask him to leave Paris, indicates the diary.

Are you coming back to Barcelona?

Neymar did not make his debut with the team this Friday, due to a flu picture, and would not be in his debut in the French League against Lorient.

neymar

Neymar was signed by Barcelona in 2013.

Photo:

Quique Garcia. EFE

Meanwhile, the version of his possible return to Barcelona is growing, a team that hopes to confirm a great signing, as his would be.

The Spanish press anticipates that Neymar and Barcelona already have an agreement. This was announced by the El Chiringuito program.

However, there is still no green light, details are missing in that negotiation, such as the termination of the contract with PSG, which apparently is underway, and that Barcelona is resolving some departures from its squad.

SPORTS

