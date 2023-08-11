Neymar, one step closer to Barcelona: the latest on his possible return

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Neymar and DT Luis Enrique.
PSG / Archivp Weather
Neymar and DT Luis Enrique.
The Brazilian will not be taken into account in the plans of DT Luis Enrique at PSG.
The case neymar It is another of the novels of the transfer market in European football. The Brazilian star is not in the plans of DT Luis Enrique at PSG and that is why his possible departure is accelerated. Barcelona, watch out.
Neymar has formally communicated to the management of Paris Saint-Germain his desire to leave the team this summer, as reported by L’Equipe on Monday. The 31-year-old Brazilian attacker, who still has a four-year contract with PSG, was “deeply traumatized” by the concentration of fans outside his home at the beginning of May to show their discontent and ask him to leave Paris, indicates the diary.
Are you coming back to Barcelona?
Neymar did not make his debut with the team this Friday, due to a flu picture, and would not be in his debut in the French League against Lorient.
Meanwhile, the version of his possible return to Barcelona is growing, a team that hopes to confirm a great signing, as his would be.
The Spanish press anticipates that Neymar and Barcelona already have an agreement. This was announced by the El Chiringuito program.
However, there is still no green light, details are missing in that negotiation, such as the termination of the contract with PSG, which apparently is underway, and that Barcelona is resolving some departures from its squad.
🚨🤝 TOTAL AGREEMENT between NEYMAR and BARÇA: 13 million net per season plus bonus (2 seasons + 1)
🤔 There are two more parts to be fulfilled for his arrival: the termination with PSG and exits in the Barça team.
✅ Optimism on both sides.
👉 Via @10JoseAlvarez pic.twitter.com/PKr0WSuNuD
– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 11, 2023
