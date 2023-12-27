Brazilian soccer player Neymar's fabulous cruise set sail this Tuesday from the city of Santo, in Brazil, to the southern area of ​​Rio, on a three-day holiday tour.

The Brazilian star is injured, absent from the fields, and undergoing physiotherapy. But that does not prevent her from being present on his cruise, which has generated great expectations.

The parties are classified as a white one, a costume party and a tropical one. In addition, activities and concerts by famous Brazilian artists are announced.

As announced, on the cruise there will be casinos, shops, bowling, 4D cinema, water park, spa, theater, as well as gastronomic diversity.

The boat has a glass staircase and boasts a Doremi Castle children's water park as well as the longest water slide in the sea with a length of 120 meters.

Videos of how the party is experienced inside the boat are already circulating on social networks, with the footballer as the protagonist.

Neymar received the guests on crutches, but he has not been oblivious to the party that has been going on since the cruise set sail.

He has even received millionaire gifts, like a gold chain that costs about 2 million Brazilian reals.

The ticket to be part of the cruise ranges between 1,000 and 6,000 euros, a luxury that few can afford, but that will be worth it for travelers, who will be able to see the footballer up close. As was known since the launch, tickets sold out quickly. Neymar will be accompanied by family and close friends.

SPORTS

More sports news