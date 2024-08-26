Sidelined since October 2023, Neymar is set to return for a second stint with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, and will soon be back in action. However, the Brazilian had intended to leave Arab football this summer.
Since leaving FC Barcelona in 2017 to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar seems to have never definitively ruled out a return to the Catalan capital. Several times during his time at the French capital club, the 2015 European champion reportedly wanted to return to Spain, but ultimately this never happened. This summer, despite being out since October 2023 due to a serious knee injury, the former Barça player is said to have offered his services to Barça again.
This is what Gerard Romero says in the newspaper SportThe journalist claims that Neymar, given the Spanish side’s need for a left winger, has offered his services. According to the aforementioned media outlet, it was Hansi Flick who quickly positioned himself against this idea. Therefore, Barcelona are still looking for this left winger before the end of the transfer market.
Following Hansi Flick’s rejection of Neymar’s possible return to Barça, the Brazilian can now concentrate on his current club, Al-Hilal. The latter have already won their first trophy of the season, after beating Al-Nassr 4-1 in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.
The Riyadh club should soon be able to count on its superstar, who has resumed intensive training and should soon return to action after several months away from the pitch.
More news about the transfer market
#Neymar #offered #return #Barcelona #transfer #market
Leave a Reply