Neymar cannot be arrested or prosecuted for tax evasion in Brazil, thanks to the injunction granted by the Regional Federal Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3).

According to portal Uol, the player obtained a habeas corpus to suspend the criminal and investigative procedure of the process that has been running since 2014, when the Brazilian national team star was fined by the Federal Revenue Service in R$ 188 million for tax evasion. In 2015, Neymar even had assets blocked by the courts.

The player is accused of evading taxes between the years 2011 and 2013, mainly for payments made by Barcelona in his transfer from Santos. The Revenue alleges the evasion of R$ 63.6 million in omission of income from abroad with advertising and omission of income from employment paid by the Spanish club.

trial in spain

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, Neymar will be tried for corruption in his contract with Barcelona. The action at the Barcelona Court will begin on October 17th, just over a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Spanish prosecutor asks for two years in prison for the player in addition to charging the payment of R$ 45 million. Along with the star, his parents (Neymar “pai” and Nadine), two former presidents of Barcelona (Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartolomeu) and a former director of Santos will be judged.