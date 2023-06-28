the brazilian striker Neymar Jr expressed his desire to remain in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)despite what happens with your partner Kylian Mbappé.

(You can read: Unusual case: fan inherits his assets from Neymar in a will)

According to the sports newspaper ACEPSG has to resolve the future of Neymar Jr, while defining what will happen with Mbappé, the signing of Lucas Hernández -which is practically closed- and the arrival of the Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

It should be remembered that the Parisian club had informed ‘Ney’ of their intention to sell him and both parties agreed on his departure, but the Brazilian’s situation took a 180-degree turnsince the Brazilian star now wants to continue in Paris and the club has changed its mind.

According to L’Équipe, Neymar sees himself with the strength to continue in the French league. A year ago, the midfielder unilaterally executed his renewal until 2027, in a clear message to the leaders that he was not willing to leave PSG.

(Receive all the latest news from EL TIEMPO on WhatsApp by subscribing to our channel here)

However, this year, after an ankle injury that forced him to undergo surgery and after fans flocked to his house to demand that he leave, the Brazilian star opened up the possibility, for the first time, of seeking a change. of airs

Did the arrival of Luis Enrique make you change your mind?

Apparently, the choice of Luis Enrique to succeed Galtier on the PSG bench, with whom he maintains a fantastic relationship after having triumphed at Barcelona and his reluctance to the offers that were put on the table, an exorbitant one from Arabia Saudi, would be the reason for Neymar’s change of plans.

PSG, who wanted to sell him even contemplating a transfer without a purchase option to save his salary, would welcome his continuity, aware that the non-renewal of Messi and the possible departure of Mbappé would leave him with practically no stars in attack.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Gerard Piqué’s father exploded and talked about his son’s wedding with Clara Chía

Vanessa Córdoba: the exciting video of the reception at La Bombonera

What does Lionel Messi do in his spare time? Some hobbies of the Argentine star

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL