Whenever we talk about the richest players in the world, well, the names of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi They are the first to line up.

However, due to the heritage it has, there is one that doubles them in bills, but we go from the bottom up.

A very rare ladder

In the sixth box is the Brazilian Neymar, HE IS SIXTH! He has a fortune of 185 million dollars in the banks.

follows him Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho has 190 million dollars, the fruit of his work as a footballer and businessman.

David Beckham, the former English player, as he is on the list and it is nothing new, as it is noted that he has at least 400 million euros in his accounts.

Third is Lionel Messi. The Argentine has a fortune of more or less than 400 million dollars, but they exceed it.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese from Manchester United, is second, whose fortune is estimated at 450 million dollars, but here comes the bombshell.

Hardly anyone knows Fiaq Bolkiah, an American soccer player who has worn the jerseys of Southampton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Stoke City and Leicester.

How much in your fortune?

It’s not very well known, really, but his fortune is $15,000 million dollars, an outrageous number.

The issue happens because Bolkiah is the son of del Prince of Brunei Jefri Bolkiahnothing more and nothing less.

Also, he is the nephew of Hassanah Bolkiah, current sultan of this Asian country. Bolkiah is 23 years old and has played four games for his country’s national team.

It is clear that he does not equal Messi, Cristiano, or Beymar when it comes to handling the ball and scoring ability, but he surpasses them in their bank accounts.

Among the eccentricities, this soccer player has a tiger as a pet and his expenses per month amount to 42 million dollars.

In December 2021 the FC Chonburi of Thailand toHe announced his arrival and has stood out, but more for the money he has than for his football.

