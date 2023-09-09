Saturday, September 9, 2023
Neymar makes history and ends Pelé's record in the Brazilian National Team

September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
The attacker scored the fourth goal in the verdeamarelha's win against Bolivia.

The attacker scored the fourth goal in the verdeamarelha’s win against Bolivia.

Neymar overtook Pelé this Friday as the top scorer for the Brazilian men’s team by scoring the 4-0 partial victory of the ‘Seleção’ over Bolivia on the first day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

With his score, a forehand preceded by several passes, in the 61st minute, the 31-year-old attacker reached 78 goals in 125 games, compared to the 77 goals scored by ‘O rei’ in 92 games between 1957 and 1971.

Pele

The attacker Marta (122 goals in 189 duels), 37 years old, is the top scorer of both teams.

Marta, player from Brazil

Marta is one of the legends and references of the Brazilian team and participates in the World Cup.

Neymar’s record goal came in the 61st minute, after an assist from Rodrygo. Thus, the ex-attacker from Santos, Barcelona and PSG had revenge after missing a penalty after 17 minutes, saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

Neymar hopes to return to the World Cup and finally win the world title with the National Team. In 2014 he missed the semifinal against Germany due to injury, which ended with the historic 1-7.

In the next two world cups, Brazil was knocked out in the quarterfinals.
SPORTS
with AFP

