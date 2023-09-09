Neymar makes history and ends Pelé’s record in the Brazilian National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
neymar
neymar
The attacker scored the fourth goal in the verdeamarelha’s win against Bolivia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Neymar overtook Pelé this Friday as the top scorer for the Brazilian men’s team by scoring the 4-0 partial victory of the ‘Seleção’ over Bolivia on the first day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.
With his score, a forehand preceded by several passes, in the 61st minute, the 31-year-old attacker reached 78 goals in 125 games, compared to the 77 goals scored by ‘O rei’ in 92 games between 1957 and 1971.
The attacker Marta (122 goals in 189 duels), 37 years old, is the top scorer of both teams.
Neymar’s record goal came in the 61st minute, after an assist from Rodrygo. Thus, the ex-attacker from Santos, Barcelona and PSG had revenge after missing a penalty after 17 minutes, saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.
Neymar hopes to return to the World Cup and finally win the world title with the National Team. In 2014 he missed the semifinal against Germany due to injury, which ended with the historic 1-7.
In the next two world cups, Brazil was knocked out in the quarterfinals.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #history #ends #Pelés #record #Brazilian #National #Team
Leave a Reply