Goal festival in Riyadh. On the night of Neymar’s debut, Al Hilal outclasses Al Riyadh 6-1, confirming that they are, at the moment, the strongest in the Saudi Pro League. A one-sided match, with the league leaders led by Jesus dominating, entertaining and providing continuity after the success in the Clasico against Al Ittihad before the break. For Neymar, welcomed by a roar from the home crowd, a full half hour in which he brought about the 3-0 goal, he took a penalty and provided an assist to Malcom.

Jesus confirms the starting lineup, with Mitrovic and Malcom up front and Neymar initially on the bench. Al Hilal immediately took control of the match, unlike Al Riyadh (newly promoted) who closed down and tried to restart. Half an hour passes and Mitrovic unlocks it with a penalty, scoring his fourth goal in the last two. Milinkovic is in great shape and at the beginning of the second half he passes the ball to Al Shahrani who quickly scores the second goal. The King Fahd Stadium boils in the 64th minute, when Neymar enters the pitch. The Brazilian looms large and four minutes after his entry he makes Al Dawsari 3-0 with one play. Al Riyadh finally delivers and in the last 10 minutes Al Hilal scores three more, first with Malcom – assisted by Neymar – and then with Al Dawsari (a brace). Curiosity: the former PSG player wins the penalty to make it 5-0 but lets his teammate take it. For Al Riyadh the small satisfaction came in the 96th minute with the flag-winning goal from Al Zaqan.