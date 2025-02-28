For one reason or another, Neymar has been referring to Barça for more than a decade, either as a Blaugrana player, for his judicial messes with the club or simply remembering how his cryptic signing was for the Barcelona entity. The striker, now back in Santos, recalled that during his first stage in the Brazilian team, when he was still a teenager, Real Madrid put him “a blank” before deciding to dress the shirt of the Catalan team, which was his “dream”.

“It was difficult, the proposal of the two came to me. There was Barcelona’s proposal and Real Madrid was practically a blank check. Real Madrid said, put on paper and pay. If I had gone to Real Madrid, I would have received three times more than in Barcelona, ​​”said the Brazilian in the Podcast Podpah.

It was two in the morning, I open the door of my room and there were my father and Guardiola “

The exblaugrana adds that “always” liked “Florentino.” “He spoke to me and wanted to play at Real Madrid,” said a Neymar that “listening to the heart” because his “dream was to play in Barcelona.” “Ronaldinho, Messi … My dream was to play with Messi and decided to go to Barcelona,” he concluded when recalling that negotiation between 2011 and 2012.

Although Barça and Real Madrid were the clubs that squeezed the most to get their signing, there was a third actor who tried to convince Neymar. “I was for the Puskas award in Switzerland and I’m in my room. My father calls me at two in the morning. And I dream, I say: ‘Tell me’. He tells me ‘I’m in your room, open the door’. And I in underpants and underwear I open the door and see my father with Guardiola and a translator, ”he revealed.

Santpedor had left Barça and was in his sabbatical year, although he had already agreed to arrive at Bayern in 2013. “And there Guardiola sits with me and tells me: ‘I want to take you to the team that I am leaving’. I was without a team at that time. He had signed with a team but couldn’t say it. He said ‘come to play with me, I’m going to make you the best in the world’ … “, he continued.

I always liked Florentino. He spoke to me and wanted to play at Real Madrid “

The striker remembers that the now Manchester City coach “had a role, opens the computer and says: ‘You’re going to play here, you’re going to do this … If you don’t mark 60 goals I change my name.” “It was three o’clock in the morning and we were talking about this,” finished an anecdote that stayed in nothing, since Neymar already had his signing for Barça very advanced at that moment.