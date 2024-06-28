Neymar He continues to recover from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, but at the same time he enjoys his private life and is in USA in ‘various trades’.

The player has taken advantage of being in the US to share time with his teammates Brazil in the Copa Americato train and play a little poker, as it became known in the last few hours.

Throwing away the money

“Neymar is in Las Vegas to accompany the Brazilian team on Friday in its second Copa América match against Paraguay and, at the same time, give free rein to one of his great hobbies, poker, in the mecca of gambling,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The forward of the Saudi Al-Hilal He is on vacation in the United States. He has been injured since October 17, 2023, when in the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against Uruguay He tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.”

The striker was caught in a casino and lost a bet with Jimmy Butler, NBA Miami Heat player.

a million

What was known was that Neymar lost a trifling $174,000 in one of those bets in the Las Vegas casinos.

“All that and you’re still losing to me at poker,” Jimmy Butler (who bet $5,000) told Neymar (who bet $10,000) after winning the cash game, according to CBS Sports.

“I can’t get used to this. Thank God,” said the Brazilian.

in a message on his social networks shared along with the projection of a huge photograph of him wearing the Brazil shirt on the facade of a luxury hotel.