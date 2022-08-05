The French league begins this Friday with the same question as in recent years: who can stop the PSG? The Qatari version of the team from the capital, winner of eight of the last ten leagues, appears again as the great favorite, against rival projects plagued by uncertainties.

Although the project has kept the essence of last year, with the Brazilian

Neymar and the Argentinian Lionel Messi as companions of Mbappé in attack, the change in the bench, with the arrival of the sober Christophe Galtier, marks a new stage.

The magic of Neymar

Well, hours before the start of the French season, the Brazilian Neymar was caught in a leisure time on a basketball field.

The star left everyone speechless when he decided to kick a free kick directly to the basket.

To everyone’s delight, the ball, thrown from a long distance, went straight to its target. There were applause and cheers, even the player celebrated as if it were a goal.

✨ Il avait prévenu que tout allait rentrer cette saison. Après son magnifique coup franc de him, Neymar s’amuse sur un parquet faisant rentrer le ballon de basket dans le panier avec son pied de him. Confidence back. pic.twitter.com/iUU3cJsJfw —RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 4, 2022

Earrings of Mbappé, who waited for the end of the course to announce his continuity,

Neymar has been completely out of the media spotlight. Gone is the “Neymar mania” that took over Paris when he arrived from Barcelona.

The player assures that he wants to continue, but the price to pay will be to leave the “vedette” behavior that has marked his time in Paris so far. Last weekend, in the final of the French Super Cup, Neymar was committed and hard-working in the collective aspect. “Now do you also defend?”, the coach of Nantes, the rival team, Antoine Kombouaré told him.

Neymar arrived as a star and, in five years, seems doomed to earn a place in the galaxy.

SPORTS AND EFE

