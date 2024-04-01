Neymar is looking to leave Saudi Arabia and has told Santos players he will return to Brazil in 2025, according to a report.
The 32-year-old winger left Paris Saint-Germain to join Al Hilal over the summer for a whopping €90 million, only to suffer an ACL injury just five games into his career in Saudi Arabia. His contract is believed to be worth around €150 million per season.
While he remains sidelined, Neymar returned to Brazil to watch the former Santos take on Palmeiras in the Paulista Championship final and, according to UOL Esporte it was here that he privately announced his plan to leave Saudi Arabia.
Neymar reportedly told both Santos players and staff that he plans to play in the 2025 Brazilian season, which will begin in April of that year, two months before his contract with Al Hilal expires.
The winger had previously spoken of his desire to return to Brazil at some point, but this latest speech is the first indication of a timeline for Neymar's plans.
Neymar impressed during the first few weeks of his stay in Saudi Arabia, racking up three assists and a goal in five appearances before suffering an injury that could easily end his season.
Despite his absence, Al Hilal remain 12 points clear at the top of the league table, led by the return of former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with 22 goals in as many games.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves lead the club's assists chart, while former Barcelona winger Malcom has also impressed with 14 goals and ten assists in all competitions.
