The Brazilian star arrives in Riyadh from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for an operation that would be around 90 million dollars, in addition to a juicy contract that would represent earnings of around 300 million dollars for two years for the ’10’ of the brazilian team With this movement, Saudi Arabian soccer would have already recruited more than 7 players with a UEFA Champions League title to their credit and who are considered world stars among fans and connoisseurs of the sport.

“I’m here in Saudi Arabia, I’m Hilali”, with these words Al-Hilal announced the signing of Neymar Jr., who after months of speculation about his future, says goodbye to the football elite to start an adventure in a destination that in recent years has become an attractive opportunity for dozens of footballers, especially due to the stratospheric contracts that Arab teams can offer.

‘Ney’ began his career at Santos in Brazil in distant 2009, where he was able to win a Copa Libertadores and a league; However, it was not his track record but his talent that amazed the world and made the best teams on the planet take an interest in the Brazilian jewel. It was FC Barcelona that in 2013 convinced Neymar to represent his colors and start his career in elite football.

Four seasons with the Spanish club were enough for the skilled Brazilian winger to establish himself as one of the best players on the planet after winning all possible titles with the Catalans: UEFA Champions League, Spanish League, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, Super Cup Europe and Spanish Super Cup.

However, in 2017, Neymar would decide to stop dressing as a Barça player to go to Paris, becoming the most expensive signing in football history, a record that the Brazilian continues to maintain to this day. Six seasons and numerous French leagues later, the ’10’ of the Brazilian team leaves PSG as a “legend”, according to the club’s president.

“It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend (…) We have experienced extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi through a statement on the Parisian club’s social networks.

The Arab irruption in football

After Al-Hilal’s failed attempt to convince Lionel Messi to play for their ranks a few months ago, the Saudi club recruits one of the players with the best statistics in history, with more than 400 goals in professional football at 31 years. For ‘Ney’, his signing represents a “new challenge” in his career.

“I have achieved many things in Europe and I have enjoyed special moments, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” said the Brazilian star at the time of his official presentation as a player of the Al-Hilal.

Neymar Jr. joins names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N´Golo Kante, Sadio Mané, among many other stars who have opted for Saudi Arabia as the next step in their career, however a question arises: what is the attractiveness of this football for the stars?

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr applauds during a friendly match against Paris-Saint-Germain at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 25, 2023. © Reuters / Kyodo

The answer could lie in the large sums of money that team owners can offer to players, as well as their agents and teams, since the Saudi Fund for Public Investment announced last June an “investment and privatization” project. with teams like Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, the latter being the one who hired Ronaldo after the World Cup in Qatar, making him one of the highest paid athletes in history.

It is the Saudi government’s oil profits that support the football project of various teams in its local league, in an effort by Riyadh to position its football in the world’s luminaries and also consecrate a star role in the control of one of the most important sports businesses. currently profitable, being that the country has come to express its desire to host the 2030 Soccer World Cup.

A few years ago, soccer in Saudi Arabia represented an exotic destination for those veteran players who were looking for a comfortable and profitable destination for their retirement, however, with the boost of the Saudi State to the finances of the clubs, they are now able to recruit footballers like Neymar Jr.

‘Ney’, considered by many to be ‘the third’ in the era of Messi and Ronaldo, Brazil’s all-time top scorer tied with the all-time Pelé, a player who, at 31, could have squandered his talent for longer in the European elite, now decides to embark on a path full of gold and millions in Saudi Arabia.

With Reuters and local media