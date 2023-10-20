“It’s a very sad moment, the worst,” he confessed. Neymar on social media after suffering a serious injury during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in the October international break.
The Al Hilal striker spent most of 2023 in the treatment room with a series of injuries that ruined his year. He had only appeared five times for his new club in the Saudi Pro League after another month of absence at the start of the campaign.
The 31-year-old has always been injury prone and has now suffered another major setback on his path to a full recovery. Neymar was stretchered off during Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Montevideo and now faces a long period out of action.
The bad news for Neymar is that tests have revealed that he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee.
Brazil’s statement after the match read: “The medical tests Neymar underwent confirmed the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee. He will undergo surgery and then a treatment program to be determined later.” .
Neymar had to undergo ankle surgery earlier this year, an injury that kept him out for approximately four months. This time it was a considerably worse injury, which left the Al Hilal forward visibly distraught as he was stretchered off the pitch.
In a publication in x After the match, Neymar stated: “I know I’m strong, but this time I’m going to need my friends (family and friends) even more.
“It is not easy to go through an injury and surgery, imagine going through all this again after four months of recovery. I have faith, too much. But I put the strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection.”
Neymar now faces another long battle to stay fit as he begins a lengthy rehabilitation programme. At 31 years old, his body will be tested more than ever.
Given the severity of Neymar’s injury, the Saudi Arabian League star is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months. There is a strong possibility that he will miss the rest of the season with Al Hilal, with little hope of featuring before the end of the campaign.
As a result of this long period of time, it is doubtful that Neymar will participate for Brazil in next summer’s expanded 2024 Copa América in the United States. The striker has never won the trophy and missed his nation’s last triumph in 2019 due to injury.
