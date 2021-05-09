After announcing his renewal with PSG until 2025, Neymar today gave an interview to the Telefoot program in which he spoke about the reasons why he has decided to expand his ties with the Parisian team. The Brazilian star has reiterated that happiness has been the main reason for his renewal and has assured that it is incredible to be part of PSG. “The first reason I have made this decision has been for happiness. It is incredible to be part of this team, this group and PSG. We have an excellent coach who is going to give us a lot in the future. All the things that are going to be done from now on are going to be related to the project, “said Neymar when asked about its renewal.

In addition, he added: “My goal since I arrived at PSG was to put the team among the highest and among the best, something that we are achieving. Currently, we accumulate more experience to face matches like Manchester City and we have learned from the great dates. ” He also had words for the PSG project and about the personal balance that he makes in his four years at Paris: “Paris is on the right track, we are getting closer to our goals and we feel increasingly capable of winning the Champions League. I’m sure that we can do it. I have changed a lot, I have learned a lot. Things have also happened that have not been able to come. I think I have improved as a person and as a player as well. “