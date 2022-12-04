By Fernando Kallas

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Striker Neymar is ready to return to action for Brazil in the World Cup against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury, coach Tite said on Sunday. .

Neymar suffered the injury in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on their debut in Qatar and missed out on Brazil’s next two matches: a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

“He (Neymar) will train this afternoon, training, he will be in the game”, said Tite at a press conference.

Neymar has suffered several problems with his right foot and underwent surgery four years ago for a metatarsal fracture.

The news of his return to the Brazilian team came after captain Thiago Silva was asked during the press conference if Neymar would play, and Tite took the microphone and said “yes”.

The return of the number 10 will come as a welcome relief to a squad plagued by fitness, with full-back Danilo also hurting his ankle against Serbia and Alex Sandro suffering a hip injury against the Swiss.

Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus, who suffered knee injuries against Cameroon, were ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Saturday.

Tite said Danilo is also cleared to return against South Korea on Monday, but Alex Sandro will remain out.

“He (Alex Sandro) still can’t play. He is still recovering. Danilo and Neymar are back, ”he said.

Tite emphasized that Neymar’s return was with the full support of the medical team and that the player’s health was the priority

“If he plays, it’s because he’s in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning without limitations”, said Tite. “My preference is always to play with my best players from the start.”

With Neymar back, Tite said there will be no changes to the front line of the squad that started against Serbia, with Lucas Paquetá in midfield behind Neymar, Vinícius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison.

The biggest question mark is who will play at left back with Alex Sandro and Alex Telles ruled out.

Marquinhos has taken over after the Sevilla player left the field injured against Cameroon, but right-back Danilo and midfielder Everton Ribeiro are also options.

“Alex Sandro’s replacement will be a player who has already played in that position at his club. Do your research and you will find out who he is,” said Tite.