Brazilian player is injured and the team’s coach says he does not know when he will be able to play; will have the 3rd highest salary in the world in Saudi Arabia

the striker Neymar Jr. should take time to debut for Saudi Al-Hilal because of a muscle injury, said Jorge Jesus, coach of the team. The player was officially presented as a member of the club this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) in a ceremony at the King Fahd stadium, in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know when he will be able to play”, Jesus told reporters after the ceremony. The Brazilian star will not participate in the team’s training at the start of the season.

The Saudi team made a debut presentation to Neymar before this Saturday’s game against Al Fayhaa. Came in as a reserve. A light show was performed for the player and a group of drones with the phrase “Neymar is Blue” (“Neymar é azul”, in Portuguese), in reference to the color of the club’s uniform.

Neymar was the player who cost the Saudi coffers the most. Al Hilal paid PSG €90m for the Brazilian striker. That was the 21st most expensive signing in football history. The 1st place in this regard also belongs to Neymar – when he left Barcelona for Paris for € 222 million, in 2017.

After joining the team, Neymar became the player with the 3rd highest salary in the world. He will earn €160 million (R$866 million, at current exchange rates) a year. He is only after:

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portuguese player who earns €200 (R$1.08 billion) for Al Nasser

Karim Benzema – also receives R$ 200 million for the Al Ittihad

Neymar was summoned for the Brazilian national team in the preliminary matches of the 2026 World Cup. According to the Al-Hilal coach, his player is not able to participate in matches at the moment.

“I don’t know why he’s in the squad for the Brazilian national team, a player who is injured. Maybe they will force Neymar to go to Brazil. He won’t play because he can’t play. Not even training, let alone playing.”said Jesus.