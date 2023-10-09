Neymar and model Bruna Biancardi welcomed their first daughter together. The little girl was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, while her father was in Saudi Arabia due to his work responsibilities with his team, Al Hilal.

Quickly, He traveled to be with the girl in her first hours of life. With a publication on social networks, the mother confirmed the name they chose for the baby: Mavie.

Our Mavie came to complete our lives

“Our Mavie came to complete our lives. Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us. Thank you for choosing us“wrote the new mother on Instagram along with an adorable compilation of photos from the clinic where the girl was born.

With knowing looks and smiles on their faces, the baby’s parents demonstrated the great happiness they are experiencing. The player also shared the publication on his social networks.

Regarding Mavie, the name chosen by Neymar and Bruna, It has French origin and it means “my life.”

Neymar apologizes for his infidelities

Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposition

Neymar is already the father of Davi Luca, the result of his relationship with Carolina Dantas, while the model became a mother for the first time.

During pregnancy, went through difficult times, given that on two occasions confirmations of infidelity on the part of Neymar came to light. In June the news broke that the player was with another woman and, for this reason, he made an apology on his social networks.

“Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel obliged to restate this publicly. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public. I can’t imagine myself without you. I don’t know if “We are going to work, but today I assure you that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love will make us stronger. Always us. I love you,” he wrote in a long message, showing regret.

When it seemed that everything was going well, history repeated itself. In September Images of the player at a party kissing with a young woman who was not Bruna were spread.

At that time there were no public apologies, but it was the model herself who made a forceful defense. “I am aware of everything that happened and, once again, disappointed,” she said on her Instagram account. “In the final stretch of my pregnancy, my focus and my concern are directed exclusively to my daughter and that is the only thing I will think about at this moment. I appreciate the messages of affection,” she added.

Since then, The couple did not confirm if they are still together or they took different paths. Anyway, after the birth of their daughter they seemed very happy.

