Neymar, at war with the PSG people and with little support from Luis Enrique in said battle, chose to make the decision to leave France and close his million-dollar signing for the Al-Hilal team in Saudi Arabia. The Arab team put on the table 100 million euros for the sale of him to the team from the French capital and a contract worthy of a king for the player formed in the ranks of the historic Santos of Brazil.
Considering the questionable level of the league, in general of all Middle Eastern football, it was expected that the player could make immediate and enormous differences with the ball, since his talent is well above the average of players in Saudi Arabia. However, none of this has happened, in fact, the ’10’ is living a nightmare, he does not adapt, he does not have the best relationship with the coach and he is already thinking about his future outside the club.
International press reports that Neymar has requested the dismissal of Jorge Jesus after being publicly pointed out by the coach due to his poor start and his curious presence with the Brazil team. The people of Al-Hilal are already analyzing the ’10’ request. Furthermore, it is reported that Neymar is already thinking about his future, as he wants time to pass quickly and thus leave the team as a free agent, which is why it is reported that he has had contact with the people of Santos in Brazil to talk about his return to the club a year before the start of the World Cup, in the summer of 2025.
