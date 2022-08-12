you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Player fakes foul in Malaysian League.
Player fakes foul in Malaysian League.
Player tries to cheat in the middle of the game and it goes viral.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 07:32 PM
Soccer gives for everything. Each game lends itself to unusual actions that travel the world through social networks. This time it was the case of a soccer player who made an award-worthy performance, in a match in Malaysia.
Neymar performance
It happened in the Malaysian league, when a footballer faked a foul that quickly went viral, to the point that he was compared to the Brazilian Neymarwhich usually performs some actions, especially when it is in the area.
the club player Perakas a prelude to his performance, he did a dance ritual, facing one of the stands, and to the surprise of the rival players, the team Kelantan.
Then, sensing the presence of an opponent nearby, he dropped to the ground and began to roll down the court, trying to fool the judge. It was an unusual performance.
SPORTS
More sports news
August 11, 2022, 07:32 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #left #diapers #worst #football #simulation
Leave a Reply