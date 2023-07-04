Brazilian footballer Neymar was fined 16 million reais (3 million euros) on Monday for violating environmental regulations during the construction of his capital villa on the coast in southeastern Brazil.

According to the Brazilian authorities, the construction of the luxury project violated the rules regarding the use and movement of fresh water sources, rocks and sand. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

The house is located in the city of Mangaratiba on the south coast of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro. The city’s environmental organization said in a statement Monday that rules were broken “in the construction of an artificial lake” near the villa.

In addition to the fine, the case will be investigated by the local attorney general’s office, the state’s civil police and the environmental protection agency, among others.