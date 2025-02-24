Neymar, star of the Brazilian team, scored an Olympic goal on Sunday and distributed two assists with Santos in La Victoria, 0-3, on Inter de Limeira, on the last day of the group stage of the Paulista championship.

The former player of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kicked from the corner kick with a lot of effect and the ball hit the stick and slipped clean in the goal of the Inter de Limeira goalkeeper, in the 27th minute.

It is the second goal of 10 since he returned to the Albinegro team, after terminating his millionaire contract with the Saudi Al-Hilal, with which he played just seven games in 17 months because of a serious knee injury.

Inter de Limeira fans only stood up and applaud the wonder of the attacker, one of the most spectacular goals of his career.

“No text will suffice to explain the Olympic goal that Neymar has just scored. The Prince is surreal (…) A historical goal! ”, He celebrated on his social networks El Santos, where Pelé also came out.

Previously, also from the corner, Neymar put a measured center at the head of Tquinho Soares in the 9th minute Soares’s head, which put the definitive 0-3 in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, he almost signs his third assistance in the game, again from the corner, but the header of the defender Gil left out for a few centimeters.

The Brazilian striker was chosen the best player of the match and, in statements to the local media on the grass, explained how he saw the Olympic goal and expressed his desire to return to the national team.

“The stand caused me, I told them to shout more and give the first assistance to Tquinho. The second time the same thing happened, but this time I marked me, ”he said. ‘Or Menino Ney’ said that every time he feels “better physically”, “larger” and, in this sense, he hopes to dress the Canarinha shirt soon.

The former Al-Hilal player also talked about the campaign he leads with other great names of Brazilian football in defense of the natural grass, in front of the synthetic, increasingly frequent in the country’s stadiums: “We are fighting for the grass Natural, which is the best. It should be mandatory to have a field in good condition, it would help Brazilian football. ”

Neymar, 33, returned to Santos with a six -month extendable contract with the aim of recovering the lost form after suffering, in October 2023, the breakage of the anterior cross ligament and the left knee meniscus in a match Between Brazil and Uruguay, in Montevideo.