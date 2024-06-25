As if it had fallen from the sky, this is how it arrived Neymar in a luxurious car to the lives of three salesmen in USA. The Brazilian star stopped at a traffic light in the city of Inglewood, California to buy some Canarinha t-shirts.

Neymar could not be among the list of the 26 players called up for the DT Dorival Junior because he continues to recover from the serious injury he suffered last year against Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar Júnior or simply Neymar, is a Brazilian footballer. Photo:Instagram: @neymarjr Share

The crash had a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee and has been out for several months while he completes rehabilitation. However, that has not stopped him from being close to his beloved team.

Visit your colleagues in Brazil

Before the game against Costa Rica by America Cup, Ney visited the concentration of Brazilgreeted many of his former teammates and spoke with the coach who received him with a warm hug.

It wasn’t the only thing he did Neymar to be close to the selection. This Tuesday a video of the star was released that went viral on social networks and is highly applauded by his followers.

Neymar, star of Brazil. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Neymar, humility in its purest form

The vehicle in which it was transported Neymar He stopped at a traffic light and the player took the opportunity to buy two Brazil national team shirts. The seller brought him one without knowing who was talking to him, when he recognized him his reaction was genuine. “Give me one more, quick, quick,” the star told him.

The shopkeeper ran for the other shirt and told his co-workers that it was Neymar. The three sellers came to the car window and asked Ney for photos, who with great humility agreed after buying the ‘pirate’ clothes.

“The best in the world,” said the euphoric men, while the security of the Al Hilal star asked for calm.

Despite the applauded moment, the game was not very calm for Neymar, who experienced and suffered like no one else in the goalless draw of the Brazil team against Costa Rica on matchday 1 of group D of the Copa América.

The 32-year-old player was targeted repeatedly on the broadcast and was very frustrated by the opaque Scratch game.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS