Neymar Jr. surprised his followers with an important announcement: he became a father for the third time. The forward, who already has Davi Lucca (12) and Mavie (8 months), presented, in photos, his baby, Helena.

Through a tender post on Instagram, the former striker of FC Barcelona He announced not only to his 223 million followers, but also to the world, that earlier this month he became a father again. “Helena,” as he shared his daughter’s name. He also added the date of her birth: “3/7/2024.”

Neymar Jr. Photo:Instagram @neymarjr Share

Her words were accompanied by some tender postcards. In the first one, the baby could be seen in her crib, in what looked like the neonatal intensive care unit, while her father and older brother watched her through a glass window. In the second image, meanwhile, a member of the health personnel lifted the baby, who was wearing a white onesie and a hat, so that all the relatives who were outside the room could see her.

The Brazilian athlete also posted a tender video of his newborn daughter while she was sleeping. The last photo, meanwhile, was of David Lucca, who was holding his little sister in his arms.

His friends and followers quickly reacted to the post and congratulated him on his new fatherhood. As for the baby’s mother, it was revealed that it is the influencer Amanda Kimberlly, with whom Neymar had an affair while he was in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Helena, Neymar has two other children. The eldest, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, She is 12 years old and is the fruit of his relationship with Carolina Dantas. Also, on October 6, 2023, the footballer announced the birth of his daughter Mavie, the fruit of his relationship with the model, Bruna Biancardi. “She came to complete our lives. Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us. Thank you for choosing us,” wrote the new mother in a post that included photos of the newborn.

After several scandals and rumors of infidelity, in November, just over a month after the birth of her daughter, Bruna Biancardi confirmed her separation from the footballer after three years of dating.

“This is a private matter, but since I am linked to news, rumors and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I have no relationship with anyone,” the influencer said in a statement. “We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. Thank you very much,” she concluded.

Brazilian Neymar is one of the football stars who has left for Saudi Arabia. Photo:Getty Images Share

After the breakup, the exes tried to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their baby. In April, they met as a family to celebrate their daughter’s six months and have already shared several events with the little girl.

