The life of the Brazilian footballer Neymar It is surrounded by controversy. The footballer, who is injured and in the process of recovery, continues to be the center of attention of the international press due to his scandals.

The model Bruna Biancardiwho in October had a daughter with the striker

Neymar, a player for Saudi Al-Hilal and the Brazilian national team, announced this Tuesday the end of his relationship with the footballer, also peppered on social media by scandals of alleged infidelity.

“This is a private matter, but, as I am linked to news, assumptions and jokes daily, I inform you that I have no relationship with anyone,” said the model in a message she published on her Instagram account.

This February 5, footballer Neymar celebrated his 31st birthday. Photo: Instagram @brunabiancardi

Biancardi clarified that his current relationships with the World Cup player are not loving and are limited to caring for the daughter they have. “We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our bond. I hope you stop linking me to the frequent news (about alleged cases of Neymar’s infidelity). Thank you very much”added the model.

The breakup was announced shortly after the press reported some of the footballer’s alleged infidelities and a few months after the model publicly forgave him for one of these cases.

In the midst of Biancardi’s pregnancy, Neymar had to use public networks to admit that he had betrayed his partner with another model and ask for forgiveness.

Neymar is recovering in Brazil from a delicate surgery he underwent after suffering a serious injury to his left knee in the match on October 17 in which Brazil lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rumba in Rio and controversy

Although he is obliged to rest, press reports indicate that the attacker hosted a party on Sunday at his mansion in Mangaratiba, a seaside resort on the southern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, in which he allegedly tried to seduce the actress Natlhalia. Morais, who apparently rejected it.

One day later the breeder of adult content Aline Farias He published compromising conversations that he had with Neymar on social networks and in which the footballer asked him to send him intimate photos. The Al-Hilal player, in a message in which he referred to the influencer with rudeness, clarified on social networks that such conversations are old.

Neymar and Biancardi were together since 2021 but had occasional separations in that period due to the attacker’s alleged cases of infidelity. Before the birth of Mavie, the Canarinha star was the father of Davi Lucca, born from his relationship with the influential Carol Dantas.

EFE

