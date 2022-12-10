Sunday, December 11, 2022
Neymar, in tears, and the tender gesture with the son of Iván Perisic, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

neymar

Neymar crying before the elimination of Brazil

The Brazilian was in the midst of sadness, but he moved the world.

Brazil said goodbye this Saturday Qatar in silence, without fans who were going to say goodbye to him at the hotel where he stayed in Dohaafter elimination before Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Some players, like the attacker richarlison, and part of the delegation took two buses from the Westin Doha Hotel to the airport in the Qatari capital, AFP journalists confirmed.

The star neymar He did not travel with his teammates and is still in Doha, according to the Globo Esporte portal. The ’10’ press office did not immediately respond to an AFP query about the player’s plans.

The Brazilians took off in a charter after noon heading to London, where they will make a stop before continuing to Brazil, according to the schedule reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

grand gesture

Neymar was the epicenter of the cameras, the videos, the people. His tears after the elimination were front pages of the world’s newspapers.

In the middle of the field, the Brazilian star made a huge gesture that went viral. The son of the Croatian Ivan Parisic he ran to meet him and neymar greeted him, despite the hard time.

