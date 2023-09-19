Neymar, in scandal for partying with women after the qualifiers with Brazil, video

In the match played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh and replacing his compatriot Michael, the new stage of Neymar in Saudi Arabian football, as a reference for Al Hilal, last Friday. His new team regained the lead in the competition by beating Spanish Juanmi’s Al Riyadh (6-1), on the sixth matchday, in which the Belgian Yannick Carrasco, former Atlético Madrid player, also made his debut with Al Shabab .

Neymar’s new rumba

However, the Brazilian star is in controversy and has to do with a video that came to light that shows the footballer in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​apparently last Wednesday before his arrival in Arabia after facing the double date of the tie. to the World Cup with Brazil.

A journalist broadcast a compromising video of Neymar enjoying a night at a nightclub with two women, while the player waits for the arrival of his daughter with his partner, the influencer Bruna Biancardi.



Neymar is in a corner of the nightclub while some women dance and sing next to him. The footballer has been criticized in the Brazilian press for not quickly returning to Saudi to be with his partner and not concentrating on his debut with his new team.



However, Neymar’s entourage has expressed that it is not a scandal and that there is nothing strange, that the player was in Spain for personal commitments. “He went to Barcelona to see Davi and also to Carol Dantas’s son’s birthday,” they said.

Or day laborer @euleodias I released a compromising video of Neymar to enjoy a night at a disco in Barcelona with two women, while the player waits to catch a movie with the influencer Bruna Biancardi. pic.twitter.com/DvgebGuiff — Mundo Vivo (@mundo__vivo) September 18, 2023

