Neymar, in scandal for partying with women after the qualifiers with Brazil, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar in a nightclub.
Neymar in a nightclub.
The footballer made a stop in Barcelona after playing with his national team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In the match played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh and replacing his compatriot Michael, the new stage of Neymar in Saudi Arabian football, as a reference for Al Hilal, last Friday. His new team regained the lead in the competition by beating Spanish Juanmi’s Al Riyadh (6-1), on the sixth matchday, in which the Belgian Yannick Carrasco, former Atlético Madrid player, also made his debut with Al Shabab .
Neymar’s new rumba
However, the Brazilian star is in controversy and has to do with a video that came to light that shows the footballer in a nightclub in Barcelona, apparently last Wednesday before his arrival in Arabia after facing the double date of the tie. to the World Cup with Brazil.
A journalist broadcast a compromising video of Neymar enjoying a night at a nightclub with two women, while the player waits for the arrival of his daughter with his partner, the influencer Bruna Biancardi.
Neymar is in a corner of the nightclub while some women dance and sing next to him. The footballer has been criticized in the Brazilian press for not quickly returning to Saudi to be with his partner and not concentrating on his debut with his new team.
However, Neymar’s entourage has expressed that it is not a scandal and that there is nothing strange, that the player was in Spain for personal commitments. “He went to Barcelona to see Davi and also to Carol Dantas’s son’s birthday,” they said.
Or day laborer @euleodias I released a compromising video of Neymar to enjoy a night at a disco in Barcelona with two women, while the player waits to catch a movie with the influencer Bruna Biancardi. pic.twitter.com/DvgebGuiff
— Mundo Vivo (@mundo__vivo) September 18, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #scandal #partying #women #qualifiers #Brazil #video
Leave a Reply