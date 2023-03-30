Neymar, in bad times: now his Twitter account is being hacked

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil
Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil
The player is injured and therefore does not play with PSG:
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Brazilian star’s account neymar on the social network Twitter was hacked on Tuesday, the player’s press office informed AFP.
(You may be interested: Neymar loses millions in bets and his reaction goes viral)
“It was hacked! Twitter is taking care of the matter. At the moment I have no more information,” said the press adviser in Brazil for the ’10’ of the ‘Seleção’ and Paris Saint-Germain, currently on leave after an ankle operation right.
surprise messages
The alleged virtual attack quickly became a trend in the networks of the Latin American giant after the profile of the 31-year-old striker, Several messages will be published that have already been deleted.
(Read also: Piqué puts Shakira aside and breaks silence about Dani Alves in prison)
However, one of them has not yet disappeared. It is an offensive trill against the Brazilian media Choquei “Fuck you, I hate you,” says the publication, in which the username of the media is mentioned.
The Twitter account of the footballer’s sister, Rafaella was also the victim of an alleged attack. “It’s not me, my Twitter was hacked”the woman said in a video on Instagram.
AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #bad #times #Twitter #account #hacked
Leave a Reply