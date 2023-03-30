Thursday, March 30, 2023
Neymar, in bad times: now his Twitter account is being hacked

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in Sports
Neymar, in bad times: now his Twitter account is being hacked


neymar crying

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil

The player is injured and therefore does not play with PSG:

The Brazilian star’s account neymar on the social network Twitter was hacked on Tuesday, the player’s press office informed AFP.

“It was hacked! Twitter is taking care of the matter. At the moment I have no more information,” said the press adviser in Brazil for the ’10’ of the ‘Seleção’ and Paris Saint-Germain, currently on leave after an ankle operation right.

surprise messages

The decision is good news for Neymar just days after Brazil’s painful elimination against Croatia.

The alleged virtual attack quickly became a trend in the networks of the Latin American giant after the profile of the 31-year-old striker, Several messages will be published that have already been deleted.

However, one of them has not yet disappeared. It is an offensive trill against the Brazilian media Choquei “Fuck you, I hate you,” says the publication, in which the username of the media is mentioned.

The Twitter account of the footballer’s sister, Rafaella was also the victim of an alleged attack. “It’s not me, my Twitter was hacked”the woman said in a video on Instagram.

AFP

