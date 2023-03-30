Neymar, in bad times: now his Twitter account is being hacked

The Brazilian star’s account neymar on the social network Twitter was hacked on Tuesday, the player’s press office informed AFP.

“It was hacked! Twitter is taking care of the matter. At the moment I have no more information,” said the press adviser in Brazil for the ’10’ of the ‘Seleção’ and Paris Saint-Germain, currently on leave after an ankle operation right.

surprise messages

The alleged virtual attack quickly became a trend in the networks of the Latin American giant after the profile of the 31-year-old striker, Several messages will be published that have already been deleted.

However, one of them has not yet disappeared. It is an offensive trill against the Brazilian media Choquei “Fuck you, I hate you,” says the publication, in which the username of the media is mentioned.

The Twitter account of the footballer’s sister, Rafaella was also the victim of an alleged attack. “It’s not me, my Twitter was hacked”the woman said in a video on Instagram.

AFP

