Neymar, in another controversy: the mess in his mansion caused by an environmental fine

The environmental authorities of Rio de Janeiro imposed this Saturday a new fine on the striker of the Brazilian team and Paris Saint-Germain, neymarfor violating the ban imposed this week in one of his mansions where the footballer builds an artificial lake.

The inspectors once again visited the mansion of the Brazilian international and identified movements in the prohibited zone, which implies a breach of the embargo and new environmental violations.

The forward violated the sanction on Friday -a day after it was imposed- by ​​having a party to inaugurate the lake, where the footballer even enjoyed a bath despite the fact that the work is still unfinished.

Controversy in networks

Neymar’s father is in a relationship with a woman 13 years his junior.

The images circulated through social networks along with others in which some of the guests even posed next to the interdiction signs. The new evidence corroborated by the inspectors of the Ministry of the Environment of Mangaritiba, a municipality on the coast of Rio de Janeiro known for its luxurious resorts and mansions, were included in the investigation process that is being followed by the case, according to a note from the entity. .

The amount of the fines is not yet known., which according to the authorities will be known in the coming days, after the case is analyzed, according to official sources. The works that were carried out in Neymar’s mansion were suspended last Thursday when the environmental authorities found a series of irregularities in the work.

Some of the points raised by the prosecutors were the diversion of the course of streams, the collection of water from a river without proper authorization, prohibited excavations, irregular movement of rocks and earth, and use of beach sand. The works were being carried out in the Aero Rural condominium, next to Portobello, where the player has another luxurious mansion of 5,000 square meters valued at 28 million reais (about 5.87 million dollars or 5.36 million euros).

EFE

More sports news