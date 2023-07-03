Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Neymar, in another controversy: he fights in a nightclub in Rio and remains on video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar, in another controversy: he fights in a nightclub in Rio and remains on video

Neymar fights in a nightclub.

The footballer spends a controversial vacation before returning to PSG.

the brazilian footballer Neymar continues from controversy to controversy. To the rumors about his alleged infidelity and his flashy vacations in Brazil, Now there is an altercation that he had in a disco.

Neymar enjoys his last days of vacation as he returns to Paris to join the works of the psg; although rumors persist about his eventual departure to another club.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian crash was captured this Monday morning in a nightclub in Rio, where he had an altercation with another man, during a concert by the singer Thiaguinho.

Neymar, in a white shirt and cap, shared with friends and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. In addition, he was in the company of his sister Rafaella and even Vinicius Juniorthe PSG player, as reported by local media.

At one point, Neymar is involved in a heated argument, in which there was shouting and shoving. He had to intervene security to calm things down.

There is no report of what caused the fight, but once again the star was involved in controversy, and on video.

In addition, Neymar was also booed by the public, after being invited to go on stage at the concert.

SPORTS

